PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

Ataman Luxury Villas - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9.4
waardering met
16 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
Ataman Luxury Villas - Image 0
Ataman Luxury Villas - Image 1
Ataman Luxury Villas - Image 2
Ataman Luxury Villas - Image 3
Ataman Luxury Villas - Image 4
Ataman Luxury Villas - Image 5
+16 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The elite complex Ataman Luxury Villas is located in Thailand on the island of Koh Kho Khao on the coast of the Andaman Sea. This is an hour and a half journey from Phuket Airport. Shuttle service to and from the airport of Phuket are available for a surcharge. The complex consists of six villas and club houses which includes a restaurant, bar, fitness room, massage room, 25-meter swimming pool with a kid's section, and Jacuzzi. Holidays in Ataman Luxury Villas are the best proposal to those who prefer a quiet and comfortable style of holiday away from the noisy, crowded beaches. The villas are also ideal for wildlife enthusiasts who are interested in not only the beaches, but also the rich flora and fauna of Thailand.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Ataman Luxury Villas , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Ataman Luxury Villas
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

82/9 Moo 4, Koh Kho Khao, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9
waardering met
43 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
de Sarojin
9.1
waardering met
229 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kantary Beach Villas & Suites - Khao Laki
8.6
waardering met
448 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
waardering met
377 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Alleen volwassenen
8.8
waardering met
678 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
waardering met
737 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU