BANGKOK TEST & GO

Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1923 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 25, 2022
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 0
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 1
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 2
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 3
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 4
Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 5
+43 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Wireless, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. Only 35.0 Km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. This modern hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions such as Blanc Bespoke Tailors, Embassy of Switzerland, Witthayu Pier. Compass Hospitality is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality lives up to expectations. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, shrine. Step into one of 73 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Arcadia Suites Ploenchit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

15 Soi Nai Lert, Wireless Road, Lumpini Sub-district, Pathumwan, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10300

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
waardering met
1762 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Loft Bangkok Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.3
waardering met
32 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
waardering met
2381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
waardering met
4289 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU