PHUKET TEST & GO

Andaman Embrace Patong - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.8
waardering met
1209 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 0
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 1
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 2
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 3
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 4
Andaman Embrace Patong - Image 5
+14 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in 2012, the Andaman Embrace Patong guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Phuket for business or pleasure. The hotel lies 16km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities such as Jungceylon Shopping Complex and Bangla Road. For those of you who want to venture out, Sphinx Theater, All 4 Diving, and Patong Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors. Andaman Embrace Patong offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Guests can enjoy on-site features like meeting facilities, a concierge, shops, laundry service/dry cleaning, and room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as a fitness center, outdoor pool, kids club, and garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Andaman Embrace Patong is an excellent choice for your stay in Phuket.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Andaman Embrace Patong , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Andaman Embrace Patong
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

2 Hadpatong Road, Kathu District, Patong Sub-district, Phuket Provience, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong Beach
8.5
waardering met
2007 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
9.1
waardering met
195 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
waardering met
421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
waardering met
818 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
waardering met
1396 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oostenrijkse tuin - Tai Pan Village
8.7
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Impiana Resort Patong
8.3
waardering met
1541 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Deevana Patong Resort & Spa
8
waardering met
2519 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU