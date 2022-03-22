PHUKET TEST & GO

Amber Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.7
waardering met
290 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
Amber Residence - Image 0
Amber Residence - Image 1
Amber Residence - Image 2
Amber Residence - Image 3
Amber Residence - Image 4
Amber Residence - Image 5
+3 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

This small hotel in the heart of Phuket provides a blend of Thai style decor and modern amenities. From here, you are just 100 meters to the beach where you have numerous options for water sports on offer. You can also easily book a dive or a snorkeling trip to one of the nearby islands. And with tour assistance available at the hotel, you are sure to be getting the best available information. Amber Residence is not only competitively priced, but also offers excellent facilities and a location that lets you make the best out of your stay on the island.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Amber Residence , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Amber Residence
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

195 Phrabaramee Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150 Tel.076-346265

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Patong Paragon Resort & Spa
7.8
waardering met
917 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Diamond Cliff Resort & Spa
8.5
waardering met
1915 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
ETK Patong
7.6
waardering met
89 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oostenrijkse tuin - Tai Pan Village
8.7
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Sunset Villa Phuket
9.1
waardering met
32 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Patong Lodge Hotel
7
waardering met
403 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Andaman Beach Suites Hotel
7.8
waardering met
818 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
BYD Lofts Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartment
8.8
waardering met
421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU