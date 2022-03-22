Amber Residence - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This small hotel in the heart of Phuket provides a blend of Thai style decor and modern amenities. From here, you are just 100 meters to the beach where you have numerous options for water sports on offer. You can also easily book a dive or a snorkeling trip to one of the nearby islands. And with tour assistance available at the hotel, you are sure to be getting the best available information. Amber Residence is not only competitively priced, but also offers excellent facilities and a location that lets you make the best out of your stay on the island.