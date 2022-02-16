Am2tree - Chanthaburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Am2treeWhen you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chanthaburi, make Am2tree your home away from home. A stay at Am2tree ensures an easy access to the lively city and all of its wonders.Travelers are guaranteed to have a hassle-free stay with all the amenities and services provided by Am2tree. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the hotel. The hotel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.The hotel is entirely non-smoking.Rooms at Am2tree are designed with the guest in mind. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Am2tree offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator and bottled water are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with towels provided in the bathroom.Around the propertyWhile in Chanthaburi, take some time to venture outside of Am2tree. You're sure to want to visit Chantaboon Waterfront Community located 790 m away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Chanthaburi. Learn about the city's art history with a day at The National Naval Commerce Museum located 6.4 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews score this hotel higher than 92% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 97% of other options in the city.This hotel's staff and services score higher than 93% of accommodations in the city.