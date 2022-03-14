PATTAYA TEST & GO

Altera Hotel and Residence - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2
waardering met
7798 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 0
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 1
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 2
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 3
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 4
Altera Hotel and Residence - Image 5
+43 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the nightlife, shopping, beaches district of Pattaya, At Mind Serviced Residence is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. Situated only 1 km from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to -5 Supper Club, ParadiseTailor, Pattaya Dragon Shopping Center give to this hotel a special charm. At Mind Serviced Residence offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, kitchen, 24-hour front desk to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 189 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms which can be found in some rooms. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, At Mind Serviced Residence is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Altera Hotel and Residence , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Altera Hotel and Residence
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

99/1-2 Moo 9, Pattaya Second Road, Banglamung,, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Partner Hotels

Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
waardering met
645 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7
waardering met
412 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU