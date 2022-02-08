SAMUI TEST & GO

Aloha Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.4
waardering met
265 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Aloha Resort - Image 0
Aloha Resort - Image 1
Aloha Resort - Image 2
Aloha Resort - Image 3
Aloha Resort - Image 4
Aloha Resort - Image 5
+39 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Lamai Beach has a reputation as being quieter and less crowded than nearby Chaweng, so if you like to be left alone, consider this hotel. With a beach location on the south side of Koh Samui, the Aloha Resort offers plenty of opportunities for ocean outings, and Chaweng is just a short cab ride away if you want to brave the crowds. The Aloha Resort also has a spacious pool for those who dislike saltwater or prefer not to get sand between their toes. The rates at this establishment are aimed at the budget conscious, giving them a little extra cash for outings or trips to the spa. Aloha Resort can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Aloha Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Aloha Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

128 Moo 3, Lamai Beach, T.Maret, Koh Samui, Suratthani, Lamai, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84310

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
8
waardering met
464 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
waardering met
23 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

THE HIVE HOTEL SAMUI
8.3
waardering met
1255 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het kuuroord
7.3
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rock Samui
8.8
waardering met
6 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Rocky's Boutique Resort
9
waardering met
414 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Samui Garden Home Hotel
8.3
waardering met
148 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De Lamai Samui
8.5
waardering met
338 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kamalaya Koh Samui
8
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU