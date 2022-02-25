Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in Nopparat Thara, Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Alisea Pool Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, Check in in room. Our Private Pool villas are 10 villas, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, the Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.