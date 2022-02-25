KRABI TEST & GO

Krabi
Bijgewerkt op February 25, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Alisea Pool Villas Alisea Pool Villas zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Situated in Nopparat Thara, Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect place to experience Krabi and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Alisea Pool Villas, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, Check in in room. Our Private Pool villas are 10 villas, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whatever your reason for visiting Krabi, the Alisea Pool Villas is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

Adres / kaart

95 Moo 4, Ao Nang, Krabi 81000 thailand, Ao Nang Beach, Thailand, Nopparat Thara, Krabi, Thailand, 81000

