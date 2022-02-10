PATTAYA TEST & GO

Aiyara Palace Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8
waardering met
702 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 10, 2022
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 0
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 1
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 2
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 3
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 4
Aiyara Palace Hotel - Image 5
+24 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

A massive property with spires, Aiyara Palace Hotel would be difficult to miss. Pattaya offers activities for everyone, from lying on the beach and water sports to nightlife and shopping. You can easily walk to the beach as well as to many restaurants surrounding the hotel, providing guests with several inexpensive dining options. And with ample public transportation available, it is just as easy to reach other areas in this popular Thai resort town. After a day spent walking in the sun and indulging in adventure sports, you will much appreciate the massages and relaxing spa treatments offered here. Aiyara Palace Hotel pleases guests not only with their facilities and proximity to the beach, but also affordable prices.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Aiyara Palace Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Aiyara Palace Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

571/99-100 Moo.5, Pattaya-Naklua Road, Banglamung, Chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
waardering met
2305 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
waardering met
5085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
waardering met
611 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
659 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU