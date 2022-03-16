99 The Heritage Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

99 The Heritage HotelIf you're seeking to see the best of Chiang Mai, then there's no better start than a stay at 99 The Heritage Hotel, located within the city center and surrounded by the city's famous sights. Go beyond the touristy and get deeper into the offerings of Chiang Mai with a stay at 99 The Heritage Hotel, located merely 520 m from Three Kings Monument.At 99 The Heritage Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. Taxi services provided by the hotel make exploring Chiang Mai even more convenient. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site.The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service and luggage storage for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at 99 The Heritage Hotel is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Rooms are equipped with linen service and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at 99 The Heritage Hotel even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as in-room video streaming and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms. For sophisticated relaxation, be sure to visit the executive lounge.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at 99 The Heritage Hotel. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions. At any time of the day or night, you can serve yourself a snack at the hotel's vending machines.Enjoy the countless activities offered at 99 The Heritage Hotel. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the salon and spa. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyTake advantage of the opportunity to explore Chiang Mai while in the city. The best way to remember your time in Chiang Mai is with a nice gift at Chiang Mai Night Bazaar located about 1.9 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Art in Paradise, Chiang Mai 3D Art Museum located 2.2 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereThis hotel scores higher than 96% of the city's accommodations for cleanliness.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 97% of other options in the city.This accommodation is highly rated for its staff and service, beating 96% of competition within the city.