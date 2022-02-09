CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
waardering met
94 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 0
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 1
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 2
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 3
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 4
9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+13 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel is located in the Old City area of Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the property offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, postal service. Guests can choose from 9 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Chiang Mai, make 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel your home away from home.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR 9 Suite Luxury Boutique Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

Singharat Road, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Walking Street Residence
8.1
waardering met
735 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
waardering met
371 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
waardering met
7 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
waardering met
62 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
waardering met
1184 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU