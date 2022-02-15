PATTAYA TEST & GO

7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.5
waardering met
358 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 15, 2022
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
+5 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the beaches, shopping, restaurants district of Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Pattaya property. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy gift/souvenir shop, ATM/cash machine on site, 24-hour check-in, car park charges applied. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Pattaya, C.K. Pattaya Hotel is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij 7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR 7 Days Premium Hotel Pattaya
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

115//15-16, Pattaya Sai 2 Road, South Pattaya, Pattaya City, Bang Lamung, Chonburi, Walking Street, Pattaya, Thailand, 20260

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
waardering met
261 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
waardering met
8 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU