Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe kamer 32 m² ฿27,000 - 10 Day AQ ฿18,900 - 7 Day AQ ฿13,500 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,550 - 1st Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken 7-Elf Aankoop

Halal voedselopties

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Netflix

Kleine aanbetaling

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Vegetarische maaltijden

Werkruimte

Yogamat

Een van onze bestsellers in Bangkok! Surestay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2 is gunstig gelegen in het centrum van Bangkok en beschikt over een buitenzwembad en een eigen restaurant. In de hele accommodatie is gratis WiFi beschikbaar en er is gratis privéparkeergelegenheid op het terrein. Het bevindt zich tussen de Skytrain-stations Phloen Chit en Nana. Elke kamer in dit hotel is voorzien van airconditioning en is uitgerust met een flatscreen-tv met satellietzenders. Sommige kamers hebben een zithoek waar u zich na een drukke dag kunt ontspannen. In de kamer vindt u een kluisje, gratis flessen water en koffie- en theefaciliteiten. Alle kamers hebben een eigen badkamer met een douche, een bidet en badjassen. Extra's zijn onder meer slippers, gratis toiletartikelen en een haardroger. De receptie van de accommodatie is 24 uur per dag geopend. Voor zakenreizigers is er een zakencentrum met een scala aan professionele diensten. Central Embassy ligt op 700 m van Surestay Plus by Best Western Sukhumvit 2, en Soi Cowboy bevindt zich op 1,2 km afstand. De dichtstbijzijnde luchthaven is de internationale luchthaven Don Mueang, op 21 km van de accommodatie.

Voorzieningen / functies One RT-PCR test and free one ATK set

Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport to the hotel

including meals during the stay

62 lokale en internationale tv-kanalen

15% korting op wasservice

Individuele wifi-routes in de kamer

Score 4.1 /5 Zeer goed Gebaseerd op 43 beoordelingen Beoordeling 21 Uitstekend 12 Zeer goed 7 Gemiddelde 2 Arm 1 Vreselijk

Not allowed to leave room for 7 days, although negative PCR results and triple vaccinated.

Would never have booked had known it was so bad.

Still have 4 nights in this Prison to go!! We are ordering in food every day(panda) as food provided is so poor. You would think we had the plague with all the staff in Protective kit. 🇺🇸 Michael Esposito Aangekomen 13/01/2022 4.4 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Process worked surprisingly well Minpunten None After watching the Thailand Pass rules change for several weeks before my entry, and almost cancelling my trip due to uncertainty, I bit the bullet and got on the plane. When I arrived in Bangkok, I exited the plane, cleared a medical screening station, cleared immigration, grabbed my bags, ad cleared customs (late night, there wasn't much to clear). I found the hotel shuttle, exactly where they said they would be. I was put on a ambulance-style shuttle, driven directly to the hospital where I went thru a 2-station COVID test. Never got out of the van, in and out in literally 2 minutes. Then driven to the hotel and checked in. It is now almost 1AM. Hotel asked if I would like a late meal before retiring I accepted, it was delivered in minutes. After a good meal and some solid sleep, the phone rings at 8:30. My test result is back, it is negative, I am free to check out and travel throughout the country. After all of my concerns, from start to finish, the entire process worked exactly as described and was flawlessly executed by hotel and medical staff. I was very impressed. Thanks to all involved for an easy and stress-free experience. I am currently in Krabi having the time of my life. :) 🇩🇰 Line Sand Kristoffersen Aangekomen 20/01/2022 2.3 Deluxe Room Pluspunten The pool area is nice.

The room was clean. Minpunten Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!!

The "breakfast" was terrible.

The staff didn't really speak english.

Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice Our room was double booked, so we walked into somebody else living in our designated room. Furthermore the person was in covid-isolation!! The "breakfast" was terrible. The staff didn't really speak english. Everything in the room (chair, bed frame, etc.) is covered in plastic. Not very nice. The pool area is nice. The room was clean. 🇧🇪 Daisy Verhulst Aangekomen 09/01/2022 4.3 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Just near the Bts PLOENCHIT...

Supermarket also very near,coffee shop... Minpunten Food delivered in plastic,but that's the policy off the Covid-19...it was very clean packed. Just so many wast... Staff was very friendly! Stayed 3 nights which is OK. We were only for 1night in quarantine... If you have to be in quarantine for 1week I would take a bigger room with balcony... 🇩🇪 Alex Zimmermann Aangekomen 26/12/2021 2.9 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Clean Minpunten Unorganised, I was not on the pickup list and had to wait at the airport until that was sorted out.

Meals were all ready and purchased from supermarkets.

There was no room service available other than that.

No drinks available in the minibar. Inform your customers right away when the PCR results are ready and not wait until they reach out multiple times. 🇨🇭 René Zehnder Aangekomen 25/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Smooth pickup at BKK airport

On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test

Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day)

Fantastic Thai food at the hotel Smooth pickup at BKK airport On the way to the hotel a short 2 min visit to the hospital where they take the PCR-Test Result arrived within 12 hours (same-day) Fantastic Thai food at the hotel 🇸🇪 Ulf Stefan Lindmark Aangekomen 21/12/2021 3.2 Deluxe Room It was easy and fast to take the pcr test. The answer come after 6 hours. The hotel was okay. Thanks. 🇦🇺 Raymond Stewart Hocking Aangekomen 21/12/2021 4.2 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Well organised

On time

Very comfortable room Minpunten Food Overall, I was very impressed with the Test & Go program, well organised and hassle free. Good hotel 🇳🇱 Kakada Winkelman Aangekomen 20/12/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Airport pick up and Covid testing was straight forward Minpunten No fault of the hotel but we got there late so we could only select the leftover meals Everything went smoothly. We arrived quite late, so we slept and got our results directly in the morning. If you have time, I'd recommend picking up snacks and beverages from duty free at the airport, in case the one meal and drink isn't sufficient. 🇺🇸 Plamen Simeonov Aangekomen 17/12/2021 4.0 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Everything went as expected/planned, no delays, quick test results (7 hours). Food was OK but not very tasty. I stayed only 10 hours and don't have much else to say. Minpunten No Everything was as promised. A little wait at the airport (about 20 min) for the hotel van. Quick test results (in about 7 hours). There weren't any problems during the 1-night quarantine procedure. 🇵🇭 Carina Aangekomen 12/12/2021 4.7 Deluxe Room Pluspunten All good Minpunten None Everything well organized from airport pick up to hospital for my PCR then to hotel it was all smooth.PCR test result came before noon. Big clean room nice city view 🇨🇭 daniel beiser Aangekomen 08/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Pluspunten staff super friendly Everything was pefect, from the arrival till checkout. All 5 Star Service. Hotel super good and perfect located 🇺🇸 Becky Martin Aangekomen 12/01/2021 4.3 Deluxe Room Pluspunten The check-in and check-out were smooth

The location was close to a mall and coffee shops

I was given plenty of water to drink

Clean and comfortable Minpunten I waited a long time at the airport for the van to take me to the Covid testing place and hotel (more than an hour) Sure Stay is a good place to choose for your overnight quarantine - they delivered everything as promised. 🇨🇭 Martin Zenger Aangekomen 01/12/2021 3.2 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Friendly staff, flawless service Minpunten Room not as big and comfy as expected but just fine Overall good service, pick up at the airport, transfer to the test facility and hotel was well organized. Friendly stuff and quick check in at the hotel. Could easily order food, which was quickly delivered. 🇯🇪 Paul Lawrence Aangekomen 01/12/2021 5.0 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Good efficient check in

Good location

Very friendly staff Minpunten None I would recommend this hotel to visitors, location is good for sky train and also quiet , would look to stay here again when next in Bangkok 🇫🇷 Romain BEILLON Aangekomen 01/12/2021 4.6 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Very clean Minpunten Not the full menu for food once I arrived at the hotel This is a very clean and good hotel. The room was perfect, staff was helping and all went very smoothly 🇵🇭 Imee Gultiano Aangekomen 30/11/2021 3.5 Deluxe Room Pluspunten fast check-in

organized. We did a PCR test on the way to the hotel

fast check-out Minpunten not enough choices in food

had to wait a while at the airport I stayed in a room with my husband and our daughter. It was a comfortable room, but without balcony. Good thing we only had to be quarantined for a night. 🇬🇧 Raymond Lunney Aangekomen 17/11/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Pluspunten Prompt pick up

Prompt PCR test

Prompt result

Very nice hotel staff Minpunten Even though I had paid in full prior to arrival I was charged another 460 bht when leaving Nice hotel with great service and quick result from test, the only down side was having to pay extra money in departure even though I have evidence that I paid in full prior to arrival 🇺🇸 Ryne Miler Aangekomen 21/11/2021 0.5 Deluxe Room Pluspunten None Minpunten All of it - it is theft The quarantine is ridiculous and is theft from travelers. We arrive with negative test. Forcing us to quarantine and overlay for one night is so ridiculous. We will NOT be coming back to Thailand while these ridiculous quarantine and documenting and testing policies are in place. You will not get tourists this way. The booking, pricing, and all the documents and insurance to get the Thai pass - it’s terrible. And it’s theft. Stealing from travelers. Thailand needs to stop this hysteria about covid. Tourists will not come back under this ridiculous program. Let people be free. The 1-day quarantine; and Thai pass, and all the testing and documents - it does nothing. And it’s a terrible waste of time and money. We will NOT be back while these ridiculous policies are in place.

