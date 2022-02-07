BANGKOK TEST & GO

Leenova Hotel - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
7.1
waardering met
53 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Leenova Hotel - Image 0
Leenova Hotel - Image 1
Leenova Hotel - Image 2
Leenova Hotel - Image 3
Leenova Hotel - Image 4
Leenova Hotel - Image 5
฿7,200 STORTING
74 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 108 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Thainakarin International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Leenova Hotel

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 31
฿23,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling
  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Kleine vergoedingen voor kinderen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Zwembad
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Yogamat

Leenova Hotel biedt een zwembad en kamers met airconditioning en gratis WiFi.

Het ligt op 2 km van de winkelcentra Seacon Square en Paradise Park. De internationale luchthaven Suvarnabhumi ligt op 30 minuten rijden van het hotel.

Elke kamer in dit hotel is uitgerust met een flatscreen-tv met kabelzenders en een waterkoker. Ze hebben een eigen badkamer.

Gasten kunnen genieten van het eigen restaurant en er is ook een 24-uursreceptie bij de accommodatie.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Zwembad, 7-Eleven Aankoop, Internationale Zenders, Kleine Frees Voor Kinderen, Vegetarische Maaltijden, Yogamat, Balkon, HDMI Carble, Internet-WiFi, Buitenfaciliteiten, Rookkamers Beschikbaar
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 74 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
40
Zeer goed
25
Gemiddelde
5
Arm
4
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Leenova Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇹🇼Fred

Beoordeeld op 07/02/2022
Aangekomen 21/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Quiet place, clean room, and very friendly and helpful staffs.
Minpunten
  • The food portions are too small for daily 3 meals, really not good.

This hotel located in quiet place, close to airport, good support with on-site nursing for RT-PCR test. But the daily meals need to be improved.

🇬🇧Sharon o’Brien

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 10/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Room was spacious and clean
  • Balcony access
  • Garden access after first PCR result
  • Enjoyed the Thai food
  • Friendly staff and helpful

My stay In quarantine was fine and it passed quite quickly. The staff were helpful and friendly. Hopefully next time I come back quarantine won’t be so long

🇹🇭Atiporn Atibaedya

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 19/01/2022
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great place with resonable price

Room is very comfortable, enough space for 1 person to be in 7-8 nights. Staff are very friendly and helpful and make you feel at home.

🇹🇭Sarisa Sitthawan

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 03/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • สะดวกสบาย พนักงานบริการดีค่ะ

ภาพรวมดีค่ะ อยู่ต่อ1วันด้วย พนักงานพร้อมบริการ เริศ อาหาร 3 มื้อ อร่อยทุกมื้อค่ะ สั่งมาทานจากข้างนอก พนักงานมีจานพลาสติกให้ค่ะ

🇸🇬Tey Allan

Beoordeeld op 01/01/2022
Aangekomen 26/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very helpful and responsive staff

This is a no frill hotel albeit with excellent service. Really value for money accommodation for budget conscious (yet safety) travellers

🇳🇴Rune Nilsen

Beoordeeld op 23/12/2021
Aangekomen 05/12/2021
3.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Was taken good care of and had good information.
Minpunten
  • I sat 1hour 45 minutes at the airport waiting for the car that should drive me to the hotel without any information.

A pleasant stay when I finally arrived the hotel. Thanks to the hotel staff. I would absolutely come back for a stay at Leenova.

🇹🇭Saruda

Beoordeeld op 19/12/2021
Aangekomen 03/12/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Staff very friendly
Minpunten
  • Everything ok

Nice hotel very helpful and staff so friendly. Beautiful room food delicious. Recommended. Don't forget bring your own toothpaste and brush.

🇸🇬Lau Siew Yee

Beoordeeld op 18/12/2021
Aangekomen 02/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • The receptionist was very professional in handling the swab test situation when I requested the test to be done ASAP. They agreed to my request.
Minpunten
  • Nil

Leenova Hotel is a decent hotel with good food provided. The staff are very patient and very prone in their replies.

🇨🇦Lucas Salmon

Beoordeeld op 17/12/2021
Aangekomen 01/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Took 6 hours instead of the indicated 8+
Minpunten
  • Staff were friendly

Quick results, the room was two single beds instead of a queen or even double, uncomfortable mattress, food was very hard to eat, sandwich had something akin to dog food smeared inside, would have been torture to stay longer than one day.

🇺🇸Michael Allen Garrett

Beoordeeld op 12/12/2021
Aangekomen 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Great services
Minpunten
  • None

Great service. At the airport when I arrived and straight to the room. Fast testing. Got results in the early morning of my stay.

🇮🇹Xavier

Beoordeeld op 06/12/2021
Aangekomen 19/11/2021
4.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Follow procedure for AQ
  • Easy to book, etc
  • Package all Test and Go: PCR at 1PM~ results came by 6PM~, very fast.
  • Food amount was enough
  • Complementary drinks, snacks are ok
  • Good Wifi speed
Minpunten
  • Just need a bit more of maintenance
  • Initially they wanted to make me share shuttle from Airport. Upon requested no-sharing, the hotel accommodated it in 15m~

PCR very fast. Price is also ok, and wifi is fast. can be trusted. Payment done by card online, good booking service.

🇺🇸Elias Zachariadis

Beoordeeld op 06/12/2021
Aangekomen 02/12/2021
4.1 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very nice, polite service
  • Fast PCR test turnaround time
  • Wifi
  • Small balcony
  • Spacious room
  • Walking distance to Seacon Square
Minpunten
  • Car transportation from airport took the long way to the hotel

As the review title says, I'd do 7 nights quarantine here if I had to. Thankfully though it was one night. Every staff at the hotel I interacted with was very polite and helpful, from the front desk to the porter guys. The pick up at the airport can be a little chaotic, but that's not the hotel's fault, airport staff are managing that. I had the PCR test within an hour and a half after checking in, and the result back after 6 hours. There was already food waiting for me in the room. Three meals per 24 hours were delivered promptly.

The wifi was good and the small balcony is great for a breath of fresh air.

The room itself is nice and spacious with quality mattresses and a nice bathroom. No proper table to eat though, just a desk.

The food, as others have noted, might not be to everyone's taste and might not be enough for some people. But if you know you're going to be stuck in a hotel room for 20-24 hours, you have to come prepared with some snacks from home.

The location is great, if you know, and care about, the area. It's next to a 7-11 and about a 20-min. walk from Seacon Square, one of the biggest malls in BangNa-Pravet.

The only slight negative is that the driver from the airport took the long way, for some reason, to the hotel. After a 30-hour flight, taking a 45-50 minute ride to a place that is supposed to be near the airport is not pleasant.

🇯🇵Yutaka Tanikawa

Beoordeeld op 03/12/2021
Aangekomen 17/11/2021
4.4 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Good health keep
  • Good employees
Minpunten
  • Nothing

Thank you of all…………………… You make may trip good in Thailand.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🇹🇭Jitra Moungma

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 11/11/2021
1.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Pick up at the airport - nice and comfortable
  • Check in late and Check out late
Minpunten
  • Foods included a package but missed dinner. For breakfast and lunch was terrible.

Needs quality foods and healthy foods Needs cleaning in the room likes hand sanitizer Needs a big sing at the airport to pick up

🇩🇪โอลาฟ ลึทเชอร์

Beoordeeld op 28/11/2021
Aangekomen 05/10/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very friendly staff
  • Full Access balcony
  • Fast Delivering from things I ordered by 7 Eleven

Everything was good. We spent here our quarantine time beginning of october 2021. The staff was very friendly and every day you can spent 30 minutes at the relax point. All food served was typical Thai food and taste good.

🇩🇪Fred Walch

Beoordeeld op 19/11/2021
Aangekomen 02/11/2021
3.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly staff
Minpunten
  • Food

4,000 Baht for one night is a bit expensive - price/quality could be better. Good access to seven eleven and other shops

🇮🇪Ray Mac Donald

Beoordeeld op 15/11/2021
Aangekomen 02/11/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • The room is good, near the airport, the food is delicious
Minpunten
  • None

I recommend this hotel Leenova Hotel. My friend recommended to me. If I have a chance, I will come again, valuable for money

🇦🇺hen

Beoordeeld op 05/11/2021
Aangekomen 02/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Professionally run and executed
Minpunten
  • None

Everything went like clockwork, well organized and efficient, the staff were warm and friendly, the happy ending was the result of a negative test.

🇹🇭Rawisara

Beoordeeld op 01/11/2021
Aangekomen 23/10/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Room is spacious, friendly staff, good services, I can order from 7-eleven, Grab food.
Minpunten
  • None

Recommend this hotel.I will come back again because I have to go to aboard next month. Value for my money.

🇦🇺Bella

Beoordeeld op 27/10/2021
Aangekomen 01/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • reservation and staffs are very helpful.
  • Food is varied and yummy even need to be in plastic boxs every meals.
  • Wifi and movies in room
Minpunten
  • Missing home so much.

It's better than I expected. It's hard to be in room only for7 days...here, I can get whatever I want. I can order something from outside. If I need to do quarantine again, I will come back here.

Adres / kaart

83 Suphaphong 1 Alley, Lane 3-3, Nong Bon, Prawet, Bangkok 10250

