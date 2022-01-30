BANGKOK TEST & GO

Center Point Hotel Silom - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
8.8
waardering met
1735 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 0
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 1
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 2
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 3
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 4
Centre Point Hotel Silom - Image 5
+40 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
100% STORTING
44 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 196 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangpakok 9 International Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 84 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Center Point Hotel Silom Center Point Hotel Silom zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe uitzicht op de stad 45
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grote Deluxe 66
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Suite met 1 slaapkamer 90
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Garden River View 45
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Garden River View 66
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Outdoor voorzieningen
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 slaapkamer tuin met uitzicht op de rivier 90
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Premier suite met 2 slaapkamers 183
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Familie suites
  • HDMI kabel
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Netflix
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Eén van onze topaanbevelingen in Bangkok. Het Centre Point Silom ligt op een geweldige locatie, op 5 minuten lopen van het BTS-station Saphan Taksin. Het biedt uitzicht op de Chao Phraya-rivier, het gemak van een restaurant en gratis WiFi.

Silom Centre Point ligt op 5 minuten lopen van lokale restaurants en uitgaansgelegenheden. Het ligt op 10 minuten rijden van het winkelcentrum MBK en op 25 km van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi.

De elegante suites van het hotel hebben een moderne inrichting en hardhouten vloeren. Met ruime interieurs, omvatten ze ook volledige keukens, wasmachine, magnetron, koelkast en netflix. Een apart bad, een doucheruimte en toiletartikelen zijn beschikbaar in de eigen badkamers.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Accommodatie met een eigen balkon de hele unit
  • Real lime PCR for COVID-19
  • 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
  • 3 meals a day
  • 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
  • Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
  • One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
  • Welcome snack and soft drink
TOON ALLE AQ HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 180+ AQ Hotels
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 44 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
23
Zeer goed
12
Gemiddelde
9
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Center Point Hotel Silom , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Center Point Hotel Silom
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇩🇪Konrad Czapiewski

Beoordeeld op 30/01/2022
Aangekomen 14/01/2022
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Very Friendly Staff,
Minpunten
  • Breakfast only average

Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,

🇬🇧Paul goy

Beoordeeld op 26/01/2022
Aangekomen 08/01/2022
4.1 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • Reception very polite
  • PCR Test very efficient
  • Good room
Minpunten
  • Food not too good

Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,

🇮🇪Heather Bardon

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 09/01/2022
4.4 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • Efficiency
Minpunten
  • None

I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.

🇮🇪Daniel Mullane

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 10/01/2022
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Most efficient
Minpunten
  • Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied

Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel. Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom. Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go

🇹🇭Samita Nadum

Beoordeeld op 17/01/2022
Aangekomen 01/01/2022
4.9 Deluxe city view

Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.

🇬🇧Diana Taylor

Beoordeeld op 12/01/2022
Aangekomen 27/12/2021
4.2 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
Minpunten
  • Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.

The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.

🇬🇧Jesse

Beoordeeld op 07/01/2022
Aangekomen 22/12/2021
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
  • Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
  • Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
Minpunten
  • The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.

Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus. Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.) Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)

🇨🇦Brian Anthony Verbin

Beoordeeld op 03/01/2022
Aangekomen 17/12/2021
4.5 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
Minpunten
  • No negatives

From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent. The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations. Thank you Centre Pointe Silom

🇹🇭Wandee Poolpol

Beoordeeld op 31/12/2021
Aangekomen 15/12/2021
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Location
  • Room is comfortable and good size

Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.

🇩🇪Martin

Beoordeeld op 27/12/2021
Aangekomen 17/12/2021
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
Minpunten
  • Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
  • Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
  • Loud from the road and a mosk in front
  • Food at the lower level

For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay

🇸🇬Chan Peng Kwang

Beoordeeld op 20/12/2021
Aangekomen 13/12/2021
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
Pluspunten     
  • Very professional
Minpunten
  • NA

Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.

🇸🇪Kristina Signemyr

Beoordeeld op 12/12/2021
Aangekomen 26/11/2021
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Spacius room and grate balcony!

Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!

🇲🇾Chun Hong Keong

Beoordeeld op 12/12/2021
Aangekomen 26/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
Minpunten
  • None.

Keep up the great work and stay safe.

🇸🇬Lim

Beoordeeld op 12/12/2021
Aangekomen 06/12/2031
4.8 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • Response to email enguiry.
  • Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
  • Check in..warm, informative, fast
  • Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
  • Meals provided :hot and delivious
  • PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
  • Checkout.. Smooth
  • Fantastic location
Minpunten
  • None

This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!

🇫🇮Keiju Vikkula

Beoordeeld op 11/12/2021
Aangekomen 10/12/2021
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
  • + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
  • + Room has a big fridge
Minpunten
  • Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
  • Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
  • They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
  • They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!

I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.

🇵🇹Antonio Dias

Beoordeeld op 09/12/2021
Aangekomen 16/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.

🇮🇹Martin Visocnik

Beoordeeld op 09/12/2021
Aangekomen 20/11/2021
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Nice view
Minpunten
  • AirCon very old and loud.
  • Windows would not close properly.
  • Deco dated
  • Outdoor balcony dirty

I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.

🇬🇧Mark Crowley

Beoordeeld op 07/12/2021
Aangekomen 19/11/2021
3.6 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • Staff absolutely brilliant
Minpunten
  • Poor wifi

Staff superb, even stayed another night. Wifi very poor Food edible, for a quarantine hotel Fairly central for Bangkok

🇩🇪Catina Roselius

Beoordeeld op 03/12/2021
Aangekomen 14/11/2021
5.0 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten     
  • Well organized Airport Shuttle
  • Friendly staff
  • Clean room
  • Good variety of food

Everything was perfectly organized! We felt that we were in good hands and safe. We Can recommend this Hotel!

🇳🇱Hendrik Andries Kanon

Beoordeeld op 01/12/2021
Aangekomen 13/11/2021
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten     
  • Everything was perfectly organized
Minpunten
  • No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel

I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!

Hotel Offer Brochure

Adres / kaart

1522/2 Soi 50, Charoenkrung Rd., Bangrak, Bang Rak, 10500 Bangkok, Thailand

Partner Hotels

Lohas Residences Sukhumvit
7.9
waardering met
2655 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mövenpick Hotel Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
4998 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Enrich Grand Hotel
8
waardering met
2 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
De zilveren palm
7.9
waardering met
461 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Elegant Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
100 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Siam Mandarina Hotel Suvarnabhumi Airport
8
waardering met
88 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok
8.9
waardering met
2161 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom
8.2
waardering met
1743 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Miloft Sathorn Hotel
7.3
waardering met
188 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Furama Silom
7.9
waardering met
8274 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bella B All Suites Hotel
7.3
waardering met
55 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok Hotel G
8.4
waardering met
930 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Amara Bangkok Hotel
9
waardering met
2076 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Erfgoed Bangkok
7.4
waardering met
13032 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU