Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 196 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangpakok 9 International Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 84 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Center Point Hotel Silom Center Point Hotel Silom zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe uitzicht op de stad 45m²
฿39,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿27,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿9,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grote Deluxe 66m²
฿49,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿37,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Familie suites
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Suite met 1 slaapkamer 90m²
฿59,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿47,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿10,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,798 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Familie suites
- Fitness toegestaan
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Garden River View 45m²
฿48,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿38,500 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Grand Deluxe Garden River View 66m²
฿62,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿50,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿12,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Familie suites
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Outdoor voorzieningen
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 slaapkamer tuin met uitzicht op de rivier 90m²
฿72,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿60,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿13,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Balkon (volledige toegang)
- Bad
- Familie suites
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Premier suite met 2 slaapkamers 183m²
฿99,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿70,000 - 7 Day AQ
฿19,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿10,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Balkon
- Bad
- Familie suites
- HDMI kabel
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Woonkamer
- Magnetron
- Netflix
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Wasmachine
- Werkruimte
Eén van onze topaanbevelingen in Bangkok. Het Centre Point Silom ligt op een geweldige locatie, op 5 minuten lopen van het BTS-station Saphan Taksin. Het biedt uitzicht op de Chao Phraya-rivier, het gemak van een restaurant en gratis WiFi.
Silom Centre Point ligt op 5 minuten lopen van lokale restaurants en uitgaansgelegenheden. Het ligt op 10 minuten rijden van het winkelcentrum MBK en op 25 km van de luchthaven Suvarnabhumi.
De elegante suites van het hotel hebben een moderne inrichting en hardhouten vloeren. Met ruime interieurs, omvatten ze ook volledige keukens, wasmachine, magnetron, koelkast en netflix. Een apart bad, een doucheruimte en toiletartikelen zijn beschikbaar in de eigen badkamers.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Accommodatie met een eigen balkon de hele unit
- Real lime PCR for COVID-19
- 24 hours nursing service and health monitoring
- 3 meals a day
- 4 bottles of drinking water per day & coffee and tea in room per day (refill)
- Free Wi-Fi internet, Cable TV & Netflix
- One way transfer from Suvarnabhumi or Don Mueang airport to hotel
- Welcome snack and soft drink
Score
4.2/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 44 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Center Point Hotel Silom
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Center Point Hotel SilomZIE ALLE REVIEWS
4.6 Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten Minpunten
Clean room,Nice view,Good location,AQ Package (Transfer to Hotel,PCR Test,Food), was very well organized,
4.1 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Reception very polite
- PCR Test very efficient
- Good room
Checked in at around 8.00 am ,PCR test at 11.00 am ,result of PCR 8.00 pm ,free to leave when I was ready , called me a taxi ,very efficient and polite service ,
4.4 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten Minpunten
I was very impressed with the whole package. The room was excellent, staff extremely helpful and pcr test carried out very efficiently. Overall I'd highly recommend this hotel.
4.8 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Excess packaging ,plastic cutlery etc as we could have used the cutlery plates etc supplied
Great location and taxi to Hua Hin was organized by the hotel.
Bed was most comfortable after a long flight and great bathroom.
Would definitely recommend this hotel for test and go
4.9 Deluxe city view
Basic hotel, Nothing fancy and spectacular about this place. However the service is amazing, the check in process was perfect, the staff was nice and very helpful.
4.2 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Balcony,good tv channel incl sport and netflix
- Front desk and restaurant lack of communication.
The Centre Pointe have their own nurse and the arrival PCR was done 3 hours after we checked in.It was not back until 10 am the next day.I had recovered from Omnicron December 17th in the UK and had brought my NHS Covid Recovered cert with me,complying with item 3 of the Thailand Pass requirements for entry. Although my pre departure test was negative,the arrival PCR was in conclusive.I had to stay another 3 extra days,along with my husband,in the room,Eventually on the morning of day 4 ,I was given a blood test.The results came at 8pm the same day, which proved it was the Old Covid,I had had in the UK.The staff have to follow the rules of Thailand,in what was a difficult,stressful situation.I can't really comment on the food,I didn't eat much due to the stress.There was a main meal,lovely fresh fruit,drink of,juice and usually a small cake.We had to ask for topups of Tea and coffee and remind the restaurant about our meals and to leave our food,outside the door.
5.0 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
- Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
- Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
- The only negative thing is that quarantine exists at all.
Good quality food with a 1-week rotation of menus.
Prompt service (especially with FoodPanda orders etc.)
Large room with open-air balcony on both sides with direct sunlight (great for working out/tanning etc.)
4.5 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- From the beginning of our AQ at the hotel to the end was an excellent experience.
From the airport to the end of our stay was absolutely excellent.
The Hotel was nice, very clean, good,service, food,,AQ Testing everything was beyond our expectations.
Thank you Centre Pointe Silom
3.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten
- Location
- Room is comfortable and good size
Staffs are quite friendly and polite. Hotel conditions is slightly outdated. Good location in the city.
3.0 Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff was very kind and helpful, nice view from the balcony over the river
- Old hotel which needs refurbish urgently, furnitures partly cracking
- Writing desk unclean with visable clotted dirt
- Loud from the road and a mosk in front
- Food at the lower level
For one night it is OK because of the nice sunset over the river but don't recommend it for a longer stay
4.5 1 Bedroom Grand Suite
Pluspunten Minpunten
Very friendly staff. The PCR test were professionally done. The test was only conducted 5 hours after we check in .The results were back after 14hours.Both times waiting for the test and test result were both quite long wait. Could be faster if done at the airport similar to Phuket.
4.3 1 Bedroom Garden River View
Pluspunten
- Spacius room and grate balcony!
Happy we choose this hotel and room. Nice and serviceminded personel. Could happily stay here again!
5.0 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- From Airport transfer to Quarantine Hotel is superbly organized with clear covid guidelines.
Keep up the great work and stay safe.
4.8 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Response to email enguiry.
- Arrival greeting and transfer.smooth
- Check in..warm, informative, fast
- Room and amenities.. They thought of everything
- Meals provided :hot and delivious
- PCR test and result.. Punctual and efficient
- Checkout.. Smooth
- Fantastic location
This is a great choice for a ASQ stay. Room is large with a fantastic view. Service from enquiry to departure is superb. The location is very convenient, with local food places and a Robinsons just located on ground floor. The ferry service to Asiatique, Icon Siam is just a few minutes walk as is the Saphan taksin BTS. Will stay again, ASQ or not!
2.8 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- + covid-19 test was high quality and easy
- + You can order food from grab-application and reception will take care off it and carry it for your room.
- + Room has a big fridge
- Balcony was bad. No two chairs, no table as an picture looks like. Only one chair and bad voice with aircondition device. Why you but pictures which do not show reality?
- Food. It was bad. Just rice and rice again. I get tofu curry - there was only three pieces of tofu and too much rice.
- They don't tell you, when test results are ready. We have to be 23 hours in our room and then we asked about it. Why you don't tell answers asap?
- They will tell you results in next day. It's always same - even then, if you are coming to room 9 am. In many places you'll get results after few hours!!!
I could not recommend this place. We change hotel when we get results after asking it. Hope no one do this mistake as we do.
5.0 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
- Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.
Well organised transport system . Professional service at reception. Also all other staff including on site nurses very helpful.
3.4 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten Minpunten
- AirCon very old and loud.
- Windows would not close properly.
- Deco dated
- Outdoor balcony dirty
I would not stay again here. Also the PRC test result arrived the next morning. May frineds that stayed at other facilities got the test already 5-6 hours after taking it and therefore could go out.
3.6 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff absolutely brilliant
Staff superb, even stayed another night.
Wifi very poor
Food edible, for a quarantine hotel
Fairly central for Bangkok
5.0 Deluxe city view
Pluspunten
- Well organized Airport Shuttle
- Friendly staff
- Clean room
- Good variety of food
Everything was perfectly organized!
We felt that we were in good hands and safe.
We Can recommend this Hotel!
5.0 Grand Deluxe Garden River View
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Everything was perfectly organized
- No response to sending negative antigen test to e-mail from hotel
I can recommend Centre Point to all travellers. Very good service!!
