Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 88 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 32m²
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken
- 7-Elf Aankoop
- Aansluitende Kamer
- Internationale kanalen
- Internet - wifi
- Roken kamers beschikbaar
- Vegetarische maaltijden
- Werkruimte
- Yogamat
Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok ligt op 15 minuten lopen van het BTS-station Nana.
De kamers van het hotel zijn voorzien van airconditioning en hebben een moderne inrichting. Elke kamer is goed uitgerust met een tv en een minikoelkast. Er is een warme douche in de eigen badkamer.
C-Shop & Restaurant serveert een selectie Thaise en internationale gerechten. Er is ook roomservice beschikbaar.
Voorzieningen / functies
- FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
- 24 uur per dag geregistreerde verpleegster
- Gecertificeerd medisch personeel ter plaatse voor gezondheidsgerelateerde behoeften in quarantaine (telegeneeskundedienst)
- Dagelijkse gezondheidsmonitoring
- Vervoer per ambulance naar ziekenhuis (24-uurs service op aanvraag)
- Enkele reis transfer tussen BKK of DMK luchthaven en het hotel
- Volpension maaltijden inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner
- Gratis drinkwater, koffie- en theefaciliteiten
- Speciale ruimte voor periodieke screeningstests
- 20% korting op extra à la carte roomservice-menu-items
- 10% korting op alle wasservice
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 14 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- On time at the airport
- Efficient testing process
- Good follow up on test results
- Excellent assistance with mobility
Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out
4.8 Deluxe Room
Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.
The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.
3.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
- Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day
Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Friendly staff
- Amazing food
- Perfect procedures
Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
- Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
- Staff very helpful
- Good internet speed.
- Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
- Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.
Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed.
Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all.
I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes.
All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Staff was kind and helpful.
- Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
- Was fairly clean except for floors.
- Food was horrible in my opinion.
- Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
- "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.
For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable.
The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner.
That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.
After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.
For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.
The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.
Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]
2.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Front office staff are nice and helpful.
- Big room
- They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
- They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
- No amenities in prior.
- Charged for ear cotton buds.
- Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
- Mean kitchen stuffs.
This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds.
Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.
4.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Food
- Aq security
- Swab tests
- WhatsApp support
The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection
4.3 Deluxe Room
Magnetron nodig in de kamer, soms heeft een gast op dat moment geen honger, maar heeft hij later warm eten nodig.
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten Minpunten
- Geen nieuwe lakens naar bed
Heel lang, twee weken, maar de service maakte de tijd gemakkelijker, bedankt,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Goed Thais eten
- Ik heb goede Engelse films gevonden
- Wi-Fi is 99% van de tijd geweldig
- Soms maken gasten teveel herrie
- Doe geen moeite met het Engelse ontbijt
Het is goed en het personeel probeert daar zo goed mogelijk te helpen
Goede douches en voldoende eten
Ik kon elke dag verse melk krijgen voor mijn koffie en als je van koffie houdt, raad je aan om wat mee te nemen
Al met al was het een goede ervaring, zo goed als het kan worden opgesloten in een kamer waar dan ook. Bedankt aan het personeel 👍😁
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Zeer schone en comfortabele plek om te verblijven.
- Ramen kunnen niet open, hebben wat frisse lucht nodig.
Meer keuze aan maaltijden nodig, vooral halal-voedsel. Maak indruk met de diensten van het hotelpersoneel, erg behulpzaam.
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Vriendelijk personeel en de service is goed
- Ik kan de kamer niet verlaten, maar ik begrijp het wel.
Het personeel is erg aardig en behulpzaam. Ik vraag ze om een oplaadadapter voor me te kopen, ze kunnen me die leveren tegen een redelijke prijs zonder te veel te betalen. Het hotelpersoneel is erg vriendelijk en goede service. Alles is oke. Ik raad je ten zeerste aan om hier als keuze op te geven als je op zoek bent naar een budgethotel voor ASQ.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen
