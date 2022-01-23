BANGKOK TEST & GO

Anya Nana @Sukhumvit - Bangkok - AQ / ASQ

Bangkok
6.7
waardering met
1097 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 0
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 1
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 2
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 3
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 4
Anya Nana @Sukhumvit – Bangkok - Image 5
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 88 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Piyavate Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Deluxe kamer 32
฿23,900 - 10 Day AQ
฿17,900 - 7 Day AQ
฿11,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Aansluitende Kamer
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Roken kamers beschikbaar
  • Vegetarische maaltijden
  • Werkruimte
  • Yogamat

Anya Nana @ Sukhumvit - Bangkok ligt op 15 minuten lopen van het BTS-station Nana.

De kamers van het hotel zijn voorzien van airconditioning en hebben een moderne inrichting. Elke kamer is goed uitgerust met een tv en een minikoelkast. Er is een warme douche in de eigen badkamer.

C-Shop & Restaurant serveert een selectie Thaise en internationale gerechten. Er is ook roomservice beschikbaar.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • FOR AQ Package (Only ) Total of 2 COVID-19 screening tests (RT-PCR)
  • 24 uur per dag geregistreerde verpleegster
  • Gecertificeerd medisch personeel ter plaatse voor gezondheidsgerelateerde behoeften in quarantaine (telegeneeskundedienst)
  • Dagelijkse gezondheidsmonitoring
  • Vervoer per ambulance naar ziekenhuis (24-uurs service op aanvraag)
  • Enkele reis transfer tussen BKK of DMK luchthaven en het hotel
  • Volpension maaltijden inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner
  • Gratis drinkwater, koffie- en theefaciliteiten
  • Speciale ruimte voor periodieke screeningstests
  • 20% korting op extra à la carte roomservice-menu-items
  • 10% korting op alle wasservice
Score
4.3/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 14 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
7
Zeer goed
5
Gemiddelde
2
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
🇬🇧Stephen Merrill

Beoordeeld op 23/01/2022
Aangekomen 07/01/2022
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • On time at the airport
  • Efficient testing process
  • Good follow up on test results
  • Excellent assistance with mobility
Minpunten
  • Nothing to mention

Very helpful because I need mobility assistance. Helped with uploading day 5 test results even though I had already checked out

🇪🇸Victor Augusto VALLMITJANA MUNOZ

Beoordeeld op 30/12/2021
Aangekomen 14/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room

Ok !!! Within expected. After a week, I made a query to the Hotel related to the Self-Test and they answered my questions quickly

🇬🇧Colin Whitby

Beoordeeld op 29/12/2021
Aangekomen 13/12/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Very well organised
Minpunten
  • We had to ask for our fest results even though they had been sent to the hotel earlier.

The whole system from the airport to the hotel was very well organised, no hassles from the time we arrived.

🇲🇾Pang Jen Hui

Beoordeeld op 13/12/2021
Aangekomen 26/11/2021
3.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly staff and good coordination with the hospital on doing the covid test
Minpunten
  • Not happy as no one inform me about the result until I ask the next day, apparently result came out the same day

Value for money compare to other hotels in bangkok, clean and comfortable room, food is nice too, coordination with transport and test is really great, drive thru test then only send you back to hotel

🇿🇦Damien Jason Labuschagne

Beoordeeld op 18/10/2021
Aangekomen 02/10/2021
5.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly staff
  • Amazing food
  • Perfect procedures

Thank you so much to the staff of Anya Nana hotel for the most incredible start to our venture in this beautiful country Thailand!!

🇬🇧Cledwyh Watkin

Beoordeeld op 20/09/2021
Aangekomen 29/08/2021
4.9 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Complained one meal was cold,replaced within 30 minutes.
  • Staff very helpful
  • Good internet speed.
  • Allowed to buy from 7 eleven.
  • Plenty of tea, coffee and drinking water.

Good size room, bed very good.Good internet speed. Due to a non covid illness the staff arrainged for the nurse to call who contacted a Doctor.Medication was delivered to my room which solved the problem.Very fast responce from all. I did complain about a meal being cold,the meal was replaced within 30 minutes. All in all a very good stay given the currant situation.

🇺🇸Ryan Mooney

Beoordeeld op 19/09/2021
Aangekomen 02/09/2021
3.3 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Staff was kind and helpful.
  • Nurse staff were gentile with swabs.
  • Was fairly clean except for floors.
Minpunten
  • Food was horrible in my opinion.
  • Showers were not maintained well and leaked on bathroom floor.
  • "Work" area was way too small. Just a tiny desk and wood chair.

For a budged place it was fairly clean and comfortable. The staff were VERY polite. While we had several complaints they were happy to accommodate and did so in a timely manner. That was one of the reasons we chose this place over others.

After the first 3-4days both the toilets (family joined rooms) started gurgling and we had to move rooms. When we got to the new room the shower in my room did not work. They offered to have someone look but after switching rooms we were uncomfortable having a staff in the room while we were there. Once we switched rooms the internet was horrible. They sent up a SIM card router but I had to reset it constantly to keep connected. They sent up a tech to fix the main internet and it worked well after that. Again the staff stepped up to resolve issues promptly.

For me the food was not even decent. I previously worked in a school in Thailand that had better cafeteria food. The only meals I was able to finish were the ones with allot of curry.

The beds and bathrooms were clean but the floors were dusty and there was no broom to clean up after ourselves. Lots of hair etc. on the floor before we left.

Once again I would like to thank the staff and nurse staff for their good service and for accommodating our complaints. =]

🇲🇲Shwe Yee

Beoordeeld op 01/09/2021
Aangekomen 31/07/2021
2.6 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Front office staff are nice and helpful.
  • Big room
  • They will arrange if you want to buy from 7/11 with 20% surcharge.
  • They will go and exchange money for free during quarantine
Minpunten
  • No amenities in prior.
  • Charged for ear cotton buds.
  • Room not properly clean (dusty floor)
  • Mean kitchen stuffs.

This hotel have amenities problem. No slipper, no toothbrush, no toothpaste, no handtowel, no hairdryer, no ear cotton buds, no quarantine facility (detergent, iron, etc). We needed to ask one by one, and they charged 20 Baht for ear cotton buds. Kitchen stuffs are so mean. They changed the menu as their will and not informed. Sometimes, some items were missing. Most importantly, they spoke with no manner.

🇧🇷Larissa Souza Dourado Caracho

Beoordeeld op 25/08/2021
Aangekomen 10/08/2021
4.0 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Food
  • Aq security
  • Swab tests
  • WhatsApp support
Minpunten
  • Slow wifi

The hotel was nice. The room was cleaned and the staff really supportive and available for my needs. The down side was only the slow wifi connection

🇹🇭Thawat Preedaphol

Beoordeeld op 20/07/2021
Aangekomen 02/07/2022
4.3 Deluxe Room

Magnetron nodig in de kamer, soms heeft een gast op dat moment geen honger, maar heeft hij later warm eten nodig.

🇫🇮Pertti Fält

Beoordeeld op 09/07/2021
Aangekomen 18/06/2021
4.2 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Zeven-elf dienst
Minpunten
  • Geen nieuwe lakens naar bed

Heel lang, twee weken, maar de service maakte de tijd gemakkelijker, bedankt,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

🇳🇿Alister Hamlin

Beoordeeld op 27/04/2021
Aangekomen 11/04/2021
4.8 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Goed Thais eten
  • Ik heb goede Engelse films gevonden
  • Wi-Fi is 99% van de tijd geweldig
Minpunten
  • Soms maken gasten teveel herrie
  • Doe geen moeite met het Engelse ontbijt

Het is goed en het personeel probeert daar zo goed mogelijk te helpen Goede douches en voldoende eten Ik kon elke dag verse melk krijgen voor mijn koffie en als je van koffie houdt, raad je aan om wat mee te nemen Al met al was het een goede ervaring, zo goed als het kan worden opgesloten in een kamer waar dan ook. Bedankt aan het personeel 👍😁

🇮🇷MR.RABBANI SAMAN

Beoordeeld op 09/03/2021
Aangekomen 08/02/2021
4.5 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Zeer schone en comfortabele plek om te verblijven.
Minpunten
  • Ramen kunnen niet open, hebben wat frisse lucht nodig.

Meer keuze aan maaltijden nodig, vooral halal-voedsel. Maak indruk met de diensten van het hotelpersoneel, erg behulpzaam.

🇹🇭Kanta Mettaprasert

Beoordeeld op 05/03/2021
Aangekomen 08/02/2021
4.7 Deluxe Room
Pluspunten     
  • Vriendelijk personeel en de service is goed
Minpunten
  • Ik kan de kamer niet verlaten, maar ik begrijp het wel.

Het personeel is erg aardig en behulpzaam. Ik vraag ze om een oplaadadapter voor me te kopen, ze kunnen me die leveren tegen een redelijke prijs zonder te veel te betalen. Het hotelpersoneel is erg vriendelijk en goede service. Alles is oke. Ik raad je ten zeerste aan om hier als keuze op te geven als je op zoek bent naar een budgethotel voor ASQ.

Adres / kaart

74 Sukhumvit Soi 3 Road, Wattana, 10110 Bangkok, Thailand

