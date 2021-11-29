Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 166 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
- We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
- We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Booking requests for SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong bestaat uit 258 kamers en suites met uitzicht op de wolkenkrabbers van Patong Bay. Het hotel is gunstig gelegen in het hart van Patong, dicht bij het winkelcentrum Jungceylon, de wandelstraat van Bangla Road en op slechts drie minuten lopen van het strand. Het hotel staat bekend om zijn moderne faciliteiten, persoonlijke service en internationale comfortnormen. De kamers zijn ontworpen met het oog op de uiteenlopende behoeften van de wereldreizigers van vandaag. Of ze nu zakenreizigers, vakantiegangers, gezinnen, groepen of stellen zijn, gasten zullen merken dat alle details en voorzieningen voor iedereen geschikt zijn.
Voorzieningen / functies
- 1 keer retourluchthaventransfer van en naar Phuket International Airport naar het hotel (maximaal 5 personen per busje)
- Elke kamer is volledig uitgerust met een eigen kamer met balkon
- Maaltijden: volpension inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner (van geselecteerd menu / bezorgd op de kamer)
- Kamer wordt elke 3 dagen schoongemaakt
- Gratis snel internet
- Verpleging 24 uur
- Tweemaal daagse temperatuurcontrole en gezondheidsmonitoring onder toezicht van een verpleegkundige
- 2 keer (PCR-test) COVID-19-screeningstest uitgevoerd in accommodatie op dag 5 en 13 door een arts van Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
- Certificaatrapport over de status van elke patiënt die wordt geobserveerd (medische certificering)
- Certificaat van COVID-19 gratis certificaat op dag 13 voorafgaand aan de vrijlating van de patiënt (Fit to Fly-certificering)
Score
4.6/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 3 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij SLAPEN MET ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR SLAPEN MET ME HOTEL design hotel @ patongZIE ALLE REVIEWS
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
Pluspunten
- Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go
I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel
4.7 Suite Room
PluspuntenMinpunten
Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.
4.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten
Minpunten
- Friendly staff
- Nice with the rooftop bar
The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price
Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go