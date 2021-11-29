PHUKET TEST & GO

SLAPEN MET ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.4
waardering met
5446 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 14, 2022
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 0
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 1
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 2
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 3
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 4
SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong - Image 5
+36 foto's
3 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 166 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Booking requests for SLEEP WITH ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

Sleep with Me Hotel Design Hotel at Patong bestaat uit 258 kamers en suites met uitzicht op de wolkenkrabbers van Patong Bay. Het hotel is gunstig gelegen in het hart van Patong, dicht bij het winkelcentrum Jungceylon, de wandelstraat van Bangla Road en op slechts drie minuten lopen van het strand. Het hotel staat bekend om zijn moderne faciliteiten, persoonlijke service en internationale comfortnormen. De kamers zijn ontworpen met het oog op de uiteenlopende behoeften van de wereldreizigers van vandaag. Of ze nu zakenreizigers, vakantiegangers, gezinnen, groepen of stellen zijn, gasten zullen merken dat alle details en voorzieningen voor iedereen geschikt zijn.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 1 keer retourluchthaventransfer van en naar Phuket International Airport naar het hotel (maximaal 5 personen per busje)
  • Elke kamer is volledig uitgerust met een eigen kamer met balkon
  • Maaltijden: volpension inclusief ontbijt, lunch en diner (van geselecteerd menu / bezorgd op de kamer)
  • Kamer wordt elke 3 dagen schoongemaakt
  • Gratis snel internet
  • Verpleging 24 uur
  • Tweemaal daagse temperatuurcontrole en gezondheidsmonitoring onder toezicht van een verpleegkundige
  • 2 keer (PCR-test) COVID-19-screeningstest uitgevoerd in accommodatie op dag 5 en 13 door een arts van Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
  • Certificaatrapport over de status van elke patiënt die wordt geobserveerd (medische certificering)
  • Certificaat van COVID-19 gratis certificaat op dag 13 voorafgaand aan de vrijlating van de patiënt (Fit to Fly-certificering)
SHOW ALL HOTELS
Search through 1000+ Hotels / Packages
Score
4.6/5
Uitstekend
Gebaseerd op 3 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
2
Zeer goed
1
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij SLAPEN MET ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR SLAPEN MET ME HOTEL design hotel @ patong
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

🇸🇩MUSSAB

Beoordeeld op 29/11/2021
Aangekomen 21/11/2021
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi
Pluspunten
  • Location for this hotel is really good and quiet. Not far from anywhere just 5 minutes walking for anywhere you want to go

I strongly advise to take this hotel and next visit for me on April for sure will be here again and thank for all amazing stuff working on this hotel

🇳🇴Per E Johansen

Beoordeeld op 20/09/2021
Aangekomen 05/09/2021
4.7 Suite Room
Pluspunten
  • Great people
Minpunten
  • Bad tv channels

Nice empoyees, cheap good food. Very nice and polite staff, all the way from the cleaners to the frontdesk.

🇸🇪Dieter Tonn

Beoordeeld op 22/08/2021
Aangekomen 14/08/2021
4.3 Superior Room
Pluspunten
  • Friendly staff
  • Nice with the rooftop bar
Minpunten
  • Breakfast same same

The overall impression of the hotel is very positive.It is priceworthy and i can recommend it for travellers WHO want a decent hotel to a fair price

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Het Gig Hotel
8.5
waardering met
685 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Het Royal Paradise Hotel & Spa
8.1
waardering met
1909 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Andakira Resort & Spa
7.8
waardering met
359 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Burasari Phuket
8.5
waardering met
5755 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Senses Resort en Pool Villas
8.3
waardering met
192 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Bauman Residence Hotel
7.7
waardering met
836 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ramada By Wyndham Phuket Deevana Hotel
8.6
waardering met
291 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ibis Phuket Patong
7.5
waardering met
770 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU