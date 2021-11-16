Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.

I wish a gym had been available for the free days.

Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.

Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.