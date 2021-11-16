SAMUI TEST & GO

Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa - AQ / ASQ

Samui
7.4
waardering met
1090 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 9, 2022
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa - Image 0
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa - Image 1
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa - Image 2
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa - Image 3
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa - Image 4
Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa - Image 5
+33 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
11 BEOORDELINGEN
Totaal AQ Hotelkamers 88 Slaapkamers
Partner Ziekenhuis Koh Samui Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa ligt in een natuurlijke omgeving en op slechts 2 kilometer van zowel Chaweng als Lamai Beach. Dankzij de gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad.

Tot de faciliteiten van het resort behoren auto- en fietsverhuur, een zwembad, tourdiensten en een volledig uitgerust businesscentrum. Gasten kunnen genieten van Thaise, Japanse en internationale gerechten in een van de restaurants aan zee, terwijl ze een koel middagbriesje oppikken of naar een spectaculaire zonsondergang kijken. Om echt te ontspannen, moet u zeker een massage ondergaan in de Salarom Spa om uw spanning te verlichten en uw geest te kalmeren.

Alle chalets en kamers zijn ontworpen in Thaise stijl met natuurlijke materialen en omgeven door tropisch groen. Het Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa is een ideale verblijfsplaats voor reizigers die charme, comfort en gemak zoeken in Chaweng Noi.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • RT-PCR (3 keer) geleverd door Koh Samui Hospital
  • Transfer van luchthaven naar Baan Hin Sai Resort (1 keer)
  • Welkomstdrankjes en -snacks eenmalig bij aankomst in de kamer
  • 3 maaltijden/dag voor 7 dagen, dagelijks ontbijt op dag 8 en 10% korting op eten en drinken in het restaurant
  • 4 flessen drinkwater per dag
  • Koffie en thee op de kamer
  • Magnetron op de kamer
  • Welkomstvoorzieningen
  • WIFI internet in de kamers en alle ruimtes
  • Kabel-tv/internationale zenders, Netflix Beschikbaar voor telefoon
Score
4.4/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 11 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
8
Zeer goed
2
Gemiddelde
1
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Baan Hin Sai Resort & Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇨🇭Bossart

Beoordeeld op 16/11/2021
Aangekomen 27/10/2021
4.5 Sea Front Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Very nice and helpful stuff

We really enjoyed the resort. the ambience was very nice - the people working with us were very helpful. a good start to our vacation

🇺🇸Philip George Barnes II

Beoordeeld op 07/10/2021
Aangekomen 23/09/2021
4.7 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Great staff. Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing.
Minpunten
  • I wish a gym had been available for the free days.

Nice room with a balcony and another window that opens. Allowed for a nice cross breeze thru the room. Great staff. They always had an answer for any questions. After the first Negative PCR test the grounds allowed you to have a nice walk thru great garden areas as well as the two swimming pools.

Very well organized for the COIVD mitigations and testing. No problems with this part at all as all testing was done right on the hotel grounds.

🇬🇧Sian Walker

Beoordeeld op 05/10/2021
Aangekomen 17/09/2021
4.2 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Staff were friendly.
  • Food was good.
  • Wifi was strong.
  • Room was big enough.
  • As a lone female traveller I felt safe.
Minpunten
  • The resort is very hilly so may not be suitable for all guests, but a golf buggy service is provided.

I would recommend this resort to other people. Clearer information could help regarding using the pool and other facilities but if you ask the staff they can answer you straight away and they are always willing to help. It is a set menu which you choose between thai or western meals. Nice place to relax when you first arrive in Thailand.

🇳🇿Peter Thomas

Beoordeeld op 19/09/2021
Aangekomen 12/09/2021
4.8 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Staff great , rooms nice and comfortable,it was a really nice place to spend quarantine
Minpunten
  • Nothing

Everything from the start was made so easy by the wonderful staff. Had great food, with a beautiful view from the restaurant, the was nice and comfortable and had everything I needed. Would stay again even out of quarantine

🇵🇱Michał Stefanski

Beoordeeld op 17/09/2021
Aangekomen 03/09/2021
4.8 Sea Front Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Nice people and the manager
Minpunten
  • None

We are happy to recommend this place for the first week of stay! Was nice and cheaper as different options of quarantine

🇫🇷Riad

Beoordeeld op 09/09/2021
Aangekomen 02/09/2021
4.8 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Good Wi-Fi
  • Very good staff, everyone very kind and helpful
  • Amazing environment, it looks like you're in the jungle
Minpunten
  • Electricity issues due to road rearrangement I think, so they had to put the generator which is very noisy for the rooms on the top of the site
  • But it's just temporary so

I have been received very kindly by the staff, they are always taking care of your needs it was very nice. The place is crazy, it's like you're into the jungle The wifi works good, you have wifi relay almost everywhere Staff very arranging, great view I loved it

🇫🇷paul louis freyd

Beoordeeld op 05/09/2021
Aangekomen 22/08/2021
4.8 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • for me all is positives....
Minpunten
  • nothing

7 days in this hotel , 7 days good...a staff+++ 2 swimming pool a good wifi....L hotel est calme , dans la verdure et au bord de la mer , plusieurs piscines de disponible , un personnel agréable et un manager vraiment sympatique..la cuisine est principalement thai mais ca va , tres honnetement c est aussi bon que dans les restautants , le matin un petit dejeuné au choix , du simple café aux fruits en passant par des assiettes completes ....conclusion : hotel agréable avec des libertés appréciables , un tres tres bon rapport qualité prix avec un personnel tres tres sympatique et a votre ecoute...a ne pas hesiter.

🇨🇭VIVIAN FABIO HUGENTOBLER

Beoordeeld op 01/09/2021
Aangekomen 27/08/2000
4.8 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Friendly Staff, Very very good food

I like this hotel very much. It was a great experience. I like the foodand the friendly employers. It has a good See view and is a beautiful spot in Koh Samui.

🇫🇷Freyd

Beoordeeld op 28/08/2021
Aangekomen 22/08/2021
5.0 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • All is +

Very good hôtel in the countryside with the sea, pleasant staff , good food thai, possible européen food, sévère swimmingpool, wifi 100%, recommandée ++ for quarantine...un hôtel agréable que vous regretterez pas d avoir choisi pour votre quarantaine, nous étions inquiet avant de venir, nous avons passé une quarantaine agréable.Merci au manager très professionnel et très agréable.

🇩🇪Guenter Busch

Beoordeeld op 24/08/2021
Aangekomen 15/08/2021
2.8 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • staff friendly , food in restaurant
Minpunten
  • The food on the first day was extremely bad , The room are very old fashioned, the chairs in the room not comfortable, the noise reduction through the walls not good (you can hear all about your neighbor)

The most terrible us that you have to book and pay (not refundable) the Hotel in advance, even you don't know if you will get a COE. This is will all respect very unfair and if I where a tourist I would not com under these conditions

🇬🇧Gerald Clapham

Beoordeeld op 13/08/2021
Aangekomen 08/08/2021
3.5 Standard
Pluspunten     
  • Good cvid standards and very thorough
Minpunten
  • Complex is outdated

Everything is OK but from the moment you arrive your just waiting to escape to the next hotel. Staff are brilliant but the whole site needs updating and there is no beach

Adres / kaart

5/5 Moo 3, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

