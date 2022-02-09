자젠 부티크 리조트 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

본 숙소(자젠 부티크 리조트)는 사무이 보푸트에 위치해 있습니다. 도심의 흥분은 단 1.km 떨어져 있습니다. 본 숙소 주변에는 Wharf Samui Community Mall, Buffalo Fighting Stadium, Samui Go-kart 등과 같은 인기 명소가 있습니다. 자젠 부티크 리조트 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 기념품 가게, 택시 서비스 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 자젠 부티크 리조트 고유의 분위기가 모든 객실에 반영되어 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 거울, 슬리퍼, 무선 인터넷, 무선 인터넷(무료) 등을 이용할 수 있습니다. 카누, 골프장(3km 이내) , 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. Zazen Boutique Resort 숙박시설은 사무이 여행을 위한 최적의 장소입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색