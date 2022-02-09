PHUKET TEST & GO

자젠 부티크 리조트 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.8

293 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 0
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 1
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 2
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 3
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 4
Zazen Boutique Resort - Image 5
+33 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

본 숙소(자젠 부티크 리조트)는 사무이 보푸트에 위치해 있습니다. 도심의 흥분은 단 1.km 떨어져 있습니다. 본 숙소 주변에는 Wharf Samui Community Mall, Buffalo Fighting Stadium, Samui Go-kart 등과 같은 인기 명소가 있습니다. 자젠 부티크 리조트 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 24시간 경비 서비스, 일일 청소 서비스, 기념품 가게, 택시 서비스 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. 자젠 부티크 리조트 고유의 분위기가 모든 객실에 반영되어 있습니다. 대부분의 객실에서 평면 TV, 거울, 슬리퍼, 무선 인터넷, 무선 인터넷(무료) 등을 이용할 수 있습니다. 카누, 골프장(3km 이내) , 실외 수영장, 스파, 마사지 같은 최상급의 시설을 호텔에서 즐기실 수 있습니다. Zazen Boutique Resort 숙박시설은 사무이 여행을 위한 최적의 장소입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
자젠 부티크 리조트 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 자젠 부티크 리조트
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

177 Moo 1,Tambon Bophut, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

페어 하우스 빌라 앤 스파 사무이
8.3
평가
606 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
평가
241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
반 차웽 비치 리조트 & 스파
8.5
평가
1073 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
OZO 차웽 사무이
8.7
평가
1188 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Koh Samui
8.6
평가
1152 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
무앙 사무이 스파 리조트
8.6
평가
855 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로열 무앙 사무이 빌라
8.4
평가
673 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
리틀 파라다이스 리조트
8.5
평가
190 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU