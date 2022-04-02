KRABI TEST & GO

White Sand House Krabi - Krabi Test & Go Hotel

Krabi
8.6

185 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Klong Muang, white sand halal house krabi is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Krabi. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. White sand halal house krabi also offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Krabi. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service, private check in/check out can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, towels, umbrella, closet, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include boats, canoe, snorkeling, private beach, diving are designed for escape and relaxation. White sand halal house krabi is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Krabi.

주소 /지도

231 Moo 3 T.Nongtalay A. Muang, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

