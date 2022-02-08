BANGKOK TEST & GO

Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8

4666 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Image 0
Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Image 1
Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Image 2
Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Image 3
Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Image 4
Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi - Image 5
+43 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Vismaya Hotel SuvarnabhumiNever miss a single attraction in Bangkok when staying at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi. Getting around in Bangkok is easy when staying at this hotel, strategically placed right in the heart of the city.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi. Keep up with all your communications easily with the hotel's free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy free parking right at the hotel. Front desk service is provided at the hotel including safety deposit boxes.Packing light is possible at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi thanks to the hotel's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean. Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by hotel.Enjoy the services offered at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi from the convenience of your guestroom. For your comfort, rooms at the hotel are equipped with air conditioning. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV. In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar at your disposal.It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi begins with a delicious in-house breakfast.Recreational facilities at Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi are designed for escape and relaxation. Spend some time relaxing at the hotel's pool.Around the propertyExperience all the sights and local attractions of Bangkok with Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi as your base. Departure is less stressful knowing that Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi is conveniently located 2.7 km from Suvarnabhumi Airport.Reasons to stay hereGet more than you bargain for here, which scores value for money higher than 83% of the city's accommodation.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 92% of the city's other accommodations.Guests who stayed here really appreciated the room comfort, scoring it higher than 92% of accommodations in the city.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Vismaya Hotel Suvarnabhumi
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

98 Moo 15, Soi 43, Kingkaew Road, T.Rachateva, A.Bangplee, Samutprakan 10540, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU