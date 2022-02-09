PHUKET TEST & GO

비파 하우스 푸켓 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
7.9

80 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Vipa House Phuket - Image 0
Vipa House Phuket - Image 1
Vipa House Phuket - Image 2
Vipa House Phuket - Image 3
Vipa House Phuket - Image 4
Vipa House Phuket - Image 5
+34 사진
빠른 응답
100% 예금

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

찰롱에 위치한 비파 하우스 푸켓 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 시작하기에 적합합니다. 시내 중심가는 단 8km 떨어져 있으며 공항은 50분 이내의 거리에 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 푸켓 호텔의 모든 노력이 손님의 기분을 편한하게 만들기 위해 호텔은 최고의 서비스와 시설을 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 난로, 택시 서비스, Wi-Fi (공공 장소) 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 손님께서는 완전한 평화와 조화의 분위기를 풍기는 39개의 객실 중에서 선택하실 수 있습니다. 또한, 호텔의 다양한 레크레이션 서비스는 머무는 동안 즐길 수 있는 다양한 활동을 보장합니다. 비파 하우스 푸켓 숙박시설은 푸켓 여행을 위한 최적의 장소입니다.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
비파 하우스 푸켓 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 비파 하우스 푸켓
모든 리뷰보기

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

86/50 T. Chalong A. Muang Phuket, Chalong, Phuket, Thailand, 83130

파트너 호텔

풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

카사 벨라 푸켓
8.7
평가
68 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Mee Phuket
8.6
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
뷰 라와다 푸켓
7.7
평가
119 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
블루 비치 그랜드 리조트 앤 스파
9.2
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
코코빌 푸켓 리조트
8.9
평가
207 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 블루 호텔
8.3
평가
148 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Beachfront Hotel Phuket, Rawai Beach
7.9
평가
50 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU