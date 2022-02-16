Villa PaSon (SHA Extra Plus) - Phetchabun Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Phetchabun
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Khaem Son, Villa PaSon is an ideal spot from which to discover Khao Kho. Only from the city center, the property's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Villa PaSon offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Kho. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, kitchen. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include complimentary tea, closet, cleaning products, towels, fireplace to help guests recharge after a long day. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the garden. Villa PaSon is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Kho, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

주소 /지도

264 Moo 7, Campson, Khao Kho, Phetchaboon, Khaem Son, Khao Kho, Thailand, 67280

