SAMUI TEST & GO

Villa Kalyana - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
+18 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Villa KalyanaTreat yourself to a relaxing stay just minutes from the Koh Samui city center at Villa Kalyana.Villa Kalyana provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Koh Samui can be assisted with the car hire services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests by the resort villa. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The resort villa's tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Villa Kalyana.The resort villa's room service will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort villa come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Villa Kalyana offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The resort villa's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water and a coffee or tea maker are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer and bathrobes provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doThe resort villa even has in-house cooking amenities such as BBQ facilities for its most selective guests.Villa Kalyana offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. While you're there, be sure to take advantage of the exclusive access to the resort villa's private beach. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage and spa. The resort villa's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps.With the resort villa's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. Stay wet and wild with fun family water activities like fishing, non-motorized water sports, motorized water sports and diving. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the games room and shared lounge and TV area.

점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Villa Kalyana 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Villa Kalyana
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Lamsor Beach , Taling Ngam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84140

