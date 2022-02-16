Uniland Golf & Resort - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Nakhon Pathom
7.1

18 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
객실

Nestled in a lush green landscaped area in Nakon Pathom, Uniland Golf & Resort features an international standard golf course with 36 holes for golfers to tee off to their hearts’ desire. Play a round of golf amidst the trees and lakes while savoring the peaceful atmosphere of the countryside. The clubhouse offers accommodation with a full range of facilities to serve your needs whether you’re a casual golfer or on a business trip. There is a conference room, fitness center, karaoke, and spa. The guestrooms reflect class and style and come with all the amenities you need. For a casual holiday experience, Uniland Golf & Resort makes a perfect solution.

Uniland Golf & Resort 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
9/4 Moo 3, Wang Yen, Nakorn Pathom, Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, 73000

