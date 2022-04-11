PATTAYA TEST & GO

Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.3

1239 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 11, 2022
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 0
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 1
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 2
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 3
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 4
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya - Image 5
+28 사진

모든 추가 covid 입국 요건 을 충족해야 하며 여기에는 태국 입국을 위한 태국 패스 신청도 포함됩니다.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Conveniently located in Pattaya, Twin Palms Resort Pattaya is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 1 km away, and it normally takes about 150 minutes to reach the airport. For those of you who want to venture out, Budget Car Rental Pattaya, Royal Garden Plaza, Embassy of Romania are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Twin Palms Resort Pattaya, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk. Step into one of 117 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, mirror, sofa, towels, closet which can be found in some rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, pool (kids), garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Twin Palms Resort Pattaya the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Pattaya.

모든 호텔 보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Twin Palms Resort Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Twin Palms Resort Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

429/1 Beach Rd., Central Banglamung, Chonburi, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

파트너 호텔

Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4
평가
1094 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7
평가
261 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7
평가
33 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2
평가
8 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU