탑켁 선셋 비치 리조트 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

여기 해변에서 매혹적인 바다 전망 사이에서 마음의 평화를 찾습니다. 조용한 Tup Kaek 해변에 위치하여 군중에서 멀리 떨어져 있으며 위치는 맞춤형 휴가를 가능하게 합니다. 스노클링, 스쿠버 다이빙, 조류 관찰, 암벽 등반, 낚시, 크루즈 또는 섬 호핑으로 하루를 보내십시오. 그리고 리조트로 돌아오면 Suntara Spa에서 다양한 마사지와 트리트먼트를 받을 수 있습니다. 늦은 저녁에는 바에서 칵테일을 마시며 일몰을 감상할 수 있으며 친절한 직원은 주변의 풍부한 물을 최대한 활용하고 절묘한 신선한 해산물 및 기타 현지 별미를 준비합니다. 숨겨진 위치 덕분에 Tup Kaek Sunset Beach Resort는 크라비에서 당신만의 낙원입니다.

