BANGKOK TEST & GO

Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.6

1077 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 8, 2022
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 0
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 1
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 2
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 3
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 4
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel - Image 5
+11 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel provides contemporary accommodation for the business and leisure traveler who is looking for a central location and first class service. Situated in buzzing Silom, the hotel lies in close proximity to nightlife, restaurants, and shops. Silom is also a short walk from Bangkok’s business district. The nearby Sala Daeng skytrain station will take guests through the city in the least amount of time. Each of the luxurious 75 rooms is adorned in a modern style featuring elegant furnishings and framed art on the walls. Some highlights of Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel include a fully equipped business center, relaxed dining at the in-house café, and a shuttle service to transport guests around the local area. Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel is the perfect venue for guests who look for a distinctive atmosphere, comfortable accommodation, and an amazing selection of onsite facilities.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Triple Two Silom Boutique Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

222 Silom Road, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

파트너 호텔

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
평가
2226 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
평가
18 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
평가
19 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
평가
6947 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
평가
4241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
평가
1763 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
평가
778 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU