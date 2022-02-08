BANGKOK TEST & GO

Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.5

1629 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Built in 2016, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. The ambiance of Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is reflected in every guestroom. mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), smoking policy – non-smoking available, air conditioning are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Travelodge Sukhumvit 11 is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

30/9-10 Sukhumvit Soi 11 Khlong Toey Nue, Watthana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

주변 Test & Go 호텔

일레븐 호텔 방콕 수 쿰빗 11
8.9
평가
830 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
평가
11540 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
평가
3449 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
평가
815 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
평가
1762 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
평가
2454 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
평가
4289 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
