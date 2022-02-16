TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus)Wake up to a magical day and enjoy all that Trat offers with a stay at TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus).The facilities and services provided by TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus) ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi services to help you find what you want in Trat.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. If you want seats to city's best entertainment, you can get help through the hotel's ticket service and tours. The hotel's on-site laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment. Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus). The hotel provides linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Some rooms at TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus) include special design features like a balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar. TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus) also provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in its bathroom.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus) caters to its guests varied dietary restrictions with cuisine types such as halal available. Have fun at night with your travel companions right at the hotel's bar.TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus) has vending machines that provide round-the-clock refreshment, at low cost.To fill your days, be sure to check out the fantastic facilities offered at TRAT CITY HOTEL (SHA Extra Plus). Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage, salon, solarium, spa and sauna. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. The hotel's the poolside bar allows you to have the most casual of cocktail times with a mellow drink.For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy. Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the shared lounge and TV area.