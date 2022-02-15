TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus) - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus)Treat yourself to a relaxing stay just minutes from the Koh Samet city center at TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus). Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus), just 30 m from Ao Cho.TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus) provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at TomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus). To enhance your stay, rooms at the resort come with air conditioning. The resort's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television provided to all guests. You may be assured to know that a coffee or tea maker and bottled water are available in rooms.You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doTomPizza Resort (SHA Extra Plus) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. You won't need to go far to experience fun water sports, with the convenience of boats provided.Reasons to stay hereSpend less here on rooms than you would at 89% of other accommodations in the city.