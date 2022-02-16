PHUKET TEST & GO

Thong Somboon Club - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8

57 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Thong Somboon Club - Image 0
Thong Somboon Club - Image 1
Thong Somboon Club - Image 2
Thong Somboon Club - Image 3
Thong Somboon Club - Image 4
Thong Somboon Club - Image 5
+17 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Khao Yai, Thong Somboon Club is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Thong Somboon Club offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Khao Yai. Facilities like 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 10 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Khao Yai, Thong Somboon Club is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Thong Somboon Club 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Thong Somboon Club
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

119 Moo 10 Pak Chong, Pak Chong, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU