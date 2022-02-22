BANGKOK TEST & GO

Third Rock Hostel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9

17 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 22, 2022
Third Rock Hostel - Image 0
Third Rock Hostel - Image 1
Third Rock Hostel - Image 2
Third Rock Hostel - Image 3
Third Rock Hostel - Image 4
Third Rock Hostel - Image 5
+23 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Week Service Residence is a 2-minute walk from The Nine Shopping Complex. It offers modern air-conditioned rooms with free Wi-Fi and free private parking. The property has a spa, sauna and laundry service.

The property is a 10-minute drive to Hua Mark Airport Rail Link Station. It is a 20-minute drive from Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Rooms come with a flat-screen cable TV, refrigerator and safety deposit box. A bathtub and free toiletries are included in an en suite bathroom. Free one bottle of water is provided.

Guests can enjoy Thai and European cuisines at the restaurant.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Third Rock Hostel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Third Rock Hostel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

No.11 Soi Rama9 41, Yaek 18, Pattanakarn, Suan Luangi, Bangkok, Thailand 10250, Ramkhamhaeng, Bangkok, Thailand, 10250

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
평가
668 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
평가
5421 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
평가
669 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
평가
75 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU