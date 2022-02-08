더 비리디안 리조트 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Patong의 중심에 위치한 The Viridian Resort는 Junceylon에서 도보로 단 2분, Soi Bangla와 Patong 해변에서 5분 거리에 있습니다. 리조트는 멋진 분위기와 편안한 열대 정원으로 둘러싸인 친환경 리조트입니다. 리조트의 모든 객실은 전통적인 태국 테마를 반영합니다. 야외 수영장, 레스토랑 및 바, 투어 데스크, 무료 무선 인터넷 등 다양한 시설을 이용하실 수 있습니다. 원하는 숙박 날짜를 입력하고 온라인 예약 양식을 제출하여 Viridian Resort를 예약하십시오.

