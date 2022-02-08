PATTAYA TEST & GO

The Siamese Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.2

653 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The Siamese Hotel - Image 0
The Siamese Hotel - Image 1
The Siamese Hotel - Image 2
The Siamese Hotel - Image 3
The Siamese Hotel - Image 4
The Siamese Hotel - Image 5
+36 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the heart of Naklua, The Siamese Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Pattaya. Only 125 km away, this 4-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Siamese Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace can be enjoyed at the hotel. Step into one of 120 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), billiards, karaoke to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Siamese Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Pattaya.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Siamese Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Siamese Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

160/60 M.5 Pattaya 3rd Road, Nongprue, Banglamung chonburi, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
평가
5 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
평가
5085 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
평가
611 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
평가
2305 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU