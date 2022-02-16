The Royal Gems Golf Resort - Nakhon Pathom Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Royal Gems Golf ResortTake advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at The Royal Gems Golf Resort. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the resort's free parking, right on-site. The resort provides front desk services such as concierge service and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience.If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the resort will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the resort to allow cleaner air for all guests.Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Each guestroom at The Royal Gems Golf Resort is furnished and equipped with handy amenities. Some rooms at The Royal Gems Golf Resort are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. In-room entertainment such as daily newspaper, television and cable TV is provided for all guests. The resort also offers a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the resort provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at The Royal Gems Golf Resort. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the resort. A night in at the resort's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.The Royal Gems Golf Resort offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage, salon, steam room and sauna. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the resort's fitness facility.Have fun without traveling far, by taking advantage of the tennis court, golf course on site and squash court at The Royal Gems Golf Resort.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 81% of the city's accommodation.