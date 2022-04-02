BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Ari by UHG - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.9

5169 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Located in the Phayathai area of Bangkok, The Quarter Ari by UHG is a popular choice for travelers. With its location just from the city center and from the airport, this 3-star property attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Ari Hills ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Recreational facilities available at the property include fitness center, outdoor pool, steam room. Whatever your purpose of visit, The Quarter Ari by UHG is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

주소 /지도

428 Soi Phahonyothin 10, Phahonyothin Road, Phayathai Samsen Nai, Chatuchak, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

