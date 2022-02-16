The Poem Hotel - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+)Whatever your reason for visiting Rayong, The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. Take your time to enjoy the sun, surf and all that comes with it when staying at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+), just 1.5 km from Laem Mae Phim Beach.The superior services and facilities offered at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) will make for a memorable stay. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. Parking is provided free of charge for guests. The hotel provides front desk services such as safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience.The hotel's daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice.Guests are guaranteed a comfortable stay while at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+). To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a balcony or terrace. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant tea and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+), where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) promises you a fun-packed holiday with a variety of activities and facilities. The many offerings at The Poem Hotel (SHA Plus+) ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool.Around the propertyWith its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to all Rayong has to offer. You're sure to want to visit HTMS Prasae Memorial located 11.0 km away, among the most sought-after photographs for anyone visiting Rayong. Learn about the city's art history with a day at KruKung Museum located 4.7 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews score this hotel higher than 98% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Travelers keen on cleanliness will enjoy staying here, where cleanliness scores higher than 99% of other options in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 99% of the city's other options.