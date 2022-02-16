PHUKET TEST & GO

The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
6.6

740 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Yai, look no further than The Piano Resort Khao Yai. The excitement of the city center is only 11 km away. With the city's main attractions such as Palio Khao Yai, Khao Yai Panorama Farm, Khao Yai Art Museum within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by The Piano Resort Khao Yai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Khao Yai, make The Piano Resort Khao Yai your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

999 Thanarath Road,, Khao Yai National Park, Khao Yai, Thailand, 30130

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU