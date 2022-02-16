The Piano Resort Khao Yai (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Khao Yai, look no further than The Piano Resort Khao Yai. The excitement of the city center is only 11 km away. With the city's main attractions such as Palio Khao Yai, Khao Yai Panorama Farm, Khao Yai Art Museum within close reach, visitors to the hotel will just love its location. The facilities and services provided by The Piano Resort Khao Yai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour security, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, spa, massage, children's playground, pool (kids). When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Khao Yai, make The Piano Resort Khao Yai your home away from home.