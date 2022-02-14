BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8

1422 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+35 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is located in the Airport Suvarnabhumi area of Bangkok. Set from the excitement of the city, this 5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, infirmary, laundromat. The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) is home to 114 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as additional toilet, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, linens, mirror. The property's recreational facilities, which include fitness center, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) hits the spot in many ways.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Park Nine Hotel Suvarnabhumi (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

Lat krabang, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10520

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
평가
3757 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Gate43 airport hotel
8.5
평가
316 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
평가
211 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3
평가
187 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Q-box Hotel Bangkok Blossom
8.5
평가
441 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
평가
1250 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
평가
130 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
평가
14 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU