The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)See the best of Udon Thani with a stay at The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus), which puts you right in the city center amidst the many sights and landmarks. With its convenient location, you can easily access to the city's must-see destinations. Need a few things? Located conveniently 200 m from Central Plaza Udon Thani, The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) provides easy access to general goods and shopping.The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi and shuttle services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Udon Thani.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Some rooms at The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) are equipped with air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it.The Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) offers unique recreational opportunities for all guests. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyThe Pannarai Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) provides an excellent base for exploring the sights of Udon Thani in-depth. Get a photograph of yourself in front of Kom Luang Prajak Circle located 870 m away, a must-see for anyone visiting Udon Thani.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 95% of the city's accommodation.This accommodation is highly recommended for its location, scoring higher than 87% of other options in the city.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 88% of other accommodations in Udon Thani.