The Narathiwas Hotel & Residence Sathorn Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8

347 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, The Narathiwas Hotel & Residence Sathorn Bangkok is the perfect choice. Set 2 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Tentacles, The UP Rama 3, Central Plaza Rama III. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, room service, restaurant to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, fitness center, sauna, indoor pool, children's playground are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Narathiwas Hotel & Residence Sathorn Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

379 Narathiwas Rajanakarin Rd. Chongnonsi, Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

