The Mellow Cafe And Hostel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Located in the Hathroi area, The Mellow Cafe And Hostel is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Jaipur. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Mellow Cafe And Hostel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Facilities like car park, restaurant are readily available for the convenience of each guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. The Mellow Cafe And Hostel is a smart choice for travelers to Jaipur, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.