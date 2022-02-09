라이브러리 호텔 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

코사무이의 차웽 해변을 마주하고 있는 The Library는 우아한 모노그래프처럼 읽습니다. 책과 함께 조용히 명상에 잠기도록 초대하는 동시에 자연의 아름다움과 비교할 수 없는 럭셔리에 대한 자체 이야기를 짜는 해변 호텔입니다. 실제로 이 호텔의 46개의 웅장한 풀빌라, 스위트룸 및 스튜디오는 강력한 주제 개념을 활용합니다. 또한 세계적으로 유명한 붉은색 수영장, 넓은 도서관, 피트니스 센터 및 전용 빌라 라운지를 이용하실 수 있습니다. 절제되고 평화로운 도서관은 멋진 건축물, 독특한 서비스 및 따뜻한 태국식 환대를 통해 뛰어난 여가 경험을 제공합니다.

어메니티 / 특징 해변가 위치

레드 풀

롱풀(빌라 투숙객 전용)

더 리브(라이브러리)

Fit(피트니스 센터)

더 페이지(레스토랑)

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 0.0 /5 등급 없음 기반 0 리뷰 평가 0 우수한 0 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 라이브러리 호텔 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 라이브러리 호텔 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.