PHUKET TEST & GO

The Kee Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.4

3392 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 0
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 1
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 2
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 3
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 4
The Kee Resort & Spa - Image 5
+41 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Kee Resort & Spa is ready to deliver guests into an oasis of serenity. Situated just a short walk away from the notorious Patong beach, visitors may have a peaceful stroll down the sandy beach and visit The Kee Plaza and Sea Dragon Entertainment Complex. Each guestroom is set with warm home-like interior and well-equipped with the latest amenities. To enhance your stay, the resort boasts a number of facilities which includes a day spa, fitness center, and a children's center. As elegant as the famous Thai silk, The Kee Resort & Spa will ensure comfort and luxury for all who visit Patong.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Kee Resort & Spa 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Kee Resort & Spa
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

152/1 Thaveewong Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

더 블록 호텔
8.4
평가
1050 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 플로라 리조트 Patong
8.7
평가
1508 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Kudo Hotel
9
평가
279 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨앤엔 호텔
8.3
평가
997 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
임피 아나 리조트 Patong
8.3
평가
1541 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마이 프렌즈 호텔
8.4
평가
342 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비 반 파라다이스 호텔
7.8
평가
275 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Royal Phawadee Village Patong Beach Hotel
8.2
평가
1396 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU