The Imperial River House Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Rai
8.8

700 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The Imperial River House Resort (SHA Extra plus) sits on the bank of the Mae Kok River, offering guests a comfortable retreat amidst Chiang Rai’s unspoiled nature. The resort is a five-minute drive from the Chiang Rai town center and a complimentary shuttle bus service is available to carry guests to and from the night market. The Imperial River House Resort (SHA Extra plus) is particularly suitable for honeymooners and families. Keen golfers will also enjoy a stay here and it's access to a number of nearby golf courses. The low-rise building houses 30 spacious deluxe guest rooms and six suites, all with a view of the river and beautifully-manicured gardens. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than The Imperial River House Resort (SHA Extra plus).

주소 /지도

482 M.4 , Mae Kok Rd., T. Rim Kok A. Muang, Rim Kok, Chiang Rai, Thailand, 57100

