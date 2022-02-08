더 핫스프링 비치 리조트 & 스파 - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

이 리조트는 전통적인 태국 실크와 가구로 장식된 75개의 객실을 자랑하며 조경된 정원과 온천 수영장으로 둘러싸여 있습니다. Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa는 푸켓 국제공항에서 차로 단 25분 거리에 있습니다. 5성급 리조트는 사라신 다리 북쪽에 있으며 콕 클로이(Kok Kloy)와 보단 비치(Bodarn Beach)의 작은 마을 근처에 있습니다. 아름다운 정원과 연꽃 연못으로 둘러싸인 4개의 스파 파빌리온 중 한 곳에서 휴식을 취하실 수 있으며 온천탕이 있어 피부에 활력을 불어넣습니다. 구내 레스토랑은 맛있는 다양한 전통 태국 요리와 서양 요리를 선보입니다. Hotspring Beach Resort & Spa를 예약하려면 보안 온라인 예약 양식에 날짜를 입력하십시오.

