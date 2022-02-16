PHUKET TEST & GO

The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Trat
9.1

1580 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 0
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 1
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 2
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 3
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 4
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) - Image 5
+42 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Koh Chang, you'll feel right at home at The Erawan Koh Chang, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by The Erawan Koh Chang ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, ticket service, wheelchair accessible, Wi-Fi in public areas. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Koh Chang, the The Erawan Koh Chang is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Erawan Koh Chang (SHA Extra plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

88/99 Moo4, Amphoe Koh Chang, White Sand Beach, Koh Chang, Thailand, 23170

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU