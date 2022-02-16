PHUKET TEST & GO

The Bridge Residence Hotel - Kanchanaburi Sandbox Hotel

Kanchanaburi
8.3

664 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 16, 2022
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 0
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 1
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 2
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 3
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 4
The Bridge Residence Hotel - Image 5
+15 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Kanchanaburi, look no further than The Bridge Residence Hotel. The excitement of the city center is only 2.5 km away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Kanchanaburi hotel. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat, taxi service can be enjoyed at the hotel. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the The Bridge Residence Hotel the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Kanchanaburi.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The Bridge Residence Hotel 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The Bridge Residence Hotel
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

263/6 Maenamkwai Road T. Thamakam Maung District, River Kwai, Kanchanaburi, Thailand, 71000

인기 필터

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU