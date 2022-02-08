PHUKET TEST & GO

The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8

912 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+25 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Patong, The AIM Patong Hotel enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, nightlife, beaches hub of Phuket. The excitement of the city center is only 7.7 km away. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Ban Zaan Fresh Market, Jungcelon Shopping Mall, Bangla Boxing Stadium give to this hotel a special charm. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. Top features of the hotel include 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, taxi service. Guests can choose from 72 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Phuket, make The AIM Patong Hotel your home away from home.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 The AIM Patong Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

184/16, Phangmuang Sai Ko Road, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

파트너 호텔

호텔 클로버 파통 푸켓
8.8
평가
2576 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Ashlee Hub 호텔 빠통
7.8
평가
1287 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
노보텔 푸켓 카말라 비치 호텔
8.4
평가
886 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
평가
1 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
SAii 라구나 푸켓
8.8
평가
2617 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
풀만 푸켓 판와 비치 리조트
8.5
평가
1522 리뷰
에서 ฿-1

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

베스트 웨스턴 파통 비치 호텔
8.1
평가
1306 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
베스트 웨스턴 빠통 비치
8
평가
1343 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
더 랜턴 리조트 빠통
8.2
평가
1706 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
평가
689 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
마이 프렌즈 호텔
8.4
평가
342 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
비 반 파라다이스 호텔
7.8
평가
275 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
씨앤엔 호텔
8.3
평가
997 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로얄 파라다이스 호텔 앤 스파
7.8
평가
6807 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU